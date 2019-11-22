Home States Kerala

New Year resolution: No single-use plastic

Come  January 1, 2020, the manufacture, sale and storage of single-use plastic items will be banned in the state.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Come  January 1, 2020, the manufacture, sale and storage of single-use plastic items will be banned in the state. A decision to this effect was taken by the Cabinet which met here on Thursday. The decision to impose the ban has been taken in view of the increasing environmental and health issues caused by used plastic material, the chief minister’s office said. An expert committee appointed by the government to look into ways to reduce plastic waste had also recommended a ban on single-use plastic.

Action against violators

Strict action will be taken under environment protection laws against offenders. The officers who are tasked with taking action against the offenders are: district collectors, sub-divisional magistrates, officials deputed by the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), secretaries of various local bodies and central government officials appointed for pollution control.

SINGLE-USE PLASTIC: HEFTY FINE TO BE IMPOSED ON VIOLATORS

Fine  of `10,000 will be imposed on producers, wholesale distributors and retailers who violate the law. For a second-time violation, the fine will be `25,000 while every subsequent violation will attract a fine of `50,000 along with cancellation of the licence of the unit concerned. Local body secretaries and KSPCB officials have been empowered for the purpose. As per the Extended Producers’ Responsibility Plan, the Kerala Stage Beverages Corporation, Kerafed, Milma and Kerala Water Authority are bound to buy back their single-use plastic products, such as plastic covers and bottles, from the public.

Reducing plastic As per the Solid Waste Management Act of the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests, five per cent of the land in industrial parks should be set apart for setting up waste treatment and recycling facilities. The government will ensure this norm is strictly implemented. The government- appointed expert panel had informed that similar ban on single use plastic in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu had brought down use of the material by 70 per cent.

The government had earlier banned PVC flex material in the state. In 2017, the state government had banned plastic carry bags below 50 microns. However, two years down the line, implementation seems to have been lackadaisical. Many shops continue to sell plastic carry bags below 50 microns to customers in blatant violation of the ban.

