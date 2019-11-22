Police to introduce mobile X-ray units for surprise baggage screening

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of strengthening security operations, Kerala Police are all set to introduce vehicle-mounted Real-time Viewing System (RTVS) X-ray machines which will be used extensively for a surprise screening of baggage in crowded places. It is intended to further beef up the security scheme followed by the police for checking baggage and other packages.

Top police officers said the new vehicle-mounted scanners will enable police to conduct baggage screening anywhere, anytime. Presently, baggage screening is done only at railway stations and other sensitive spots where security gets top priority.

“The mobile X-ray units can be used during vehicle checks. The machines will help the police avoid manual inspection of baggage,” said an officer. “A tender has been called for purchasing two mobile units costing `70 lakh. The latest model units will have state-of-the-art features,” the officer said. According to the specifications, the complete unit can fit into a rugged two-wheeled transport case not weighing more than 30kg. The system is equipped to differentiate between organic and inorganic materials while screening.