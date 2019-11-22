Producers to shun Shane Nigam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Office-bearers of Kerala Film Producers’ Association (KFPA) has decided not to cooperate with actor Shane Nigam in future projects citing the reason that he violated the contract with producer Joby George. At an emergency meeting held here on Thursday evening, the producers said that though Shane agreed to act in the movie ‘Veyil’ produced by Joby from November 16, the actor was not cooperating with the project.

They also blamed Shane for violating the compromise formula that was drawn out last month following a tussle between Shane and Joby. Last month, a controversy erupted in Mollywood after Shane accused Joby of threatening him for cutting his hair and changing his hairstyle for another movie ‘Qurbaani’. Following the controversy, a settlement was reached according to which Shane would continue acting in ‘Veyil’. Meanwhile, sources in KFPA said Joby had filed another complaint on Thursday against the actor.