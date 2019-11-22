Security tightened at Sabarimala over terror threat

Shan A S By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Acting on intelligence inputs that “the scope for infiltration by terrorists in disguise of pilgrims is very high,” the state police have directed its intelligence wing to gather information on the movement of internal security suspects and groups to ensure a hassle-free Sabarimala pilgrimage season.

An official communication sent from the Police Headquarters warned all district police chiefs (DPCs) and Special Branch units to be wary of extremist organisations and people affiliated with them. Post the Supreme Court verdict, the Police Department has taken elaborate measures to ensure the safety of the shrine and devotees.

The state intelligence wing has requested the assistance of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) for tracking the movement of suspicious individuals and organisations. They have also sought the assistance of spotters from intelligence departments of other states to check the infiltration of extremist elements from those states.

As per sources, the central government agencies have suggested that the state police install 15 Multi-Zone Door Frame Metal Detectors in and around the shrine. They have also alerted the police to be vigilant about the ‘dolly’ movement and ascertain the identities of those who escort elderly and infirm pilgrims to the temple. This time, security has been further beefed up in the light of threats from terror outfits, said a source.

“The recent untoward incidents reported in the state and the country have prompted us to launch more security measures,” a police source said. The confidential communication sent from Police Headquarters has also directed the DPCs having jurisdiction over coastal areas to be vigilant. “DPCs having jurisdiction over coastal areas are directed to watch for any such clandestine movement of weapons/explosives/terrorists towards Sabarimala and to take remedial measures,” it said.

Light vehicles to pampa: HC cautions state police against non-compliance

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Thursday cautioned the state police of action against errant police officers if it received complaints of non-compliance in the part of the police with its November 19 order allowing private light vehicles carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from Nilakkal to Pampa. A Division Bench comprising Justice C T Ravikumar and Justice N Nagaresh directed the government pleader to check the authenticity of the allegations. Following which, the government pleader submitted report which said that the police were permitting vehicles to Pampa in accordance with the order.

authorities start giving green light

Sabarimala: The authorities on Thursday allowed the movement of light vehicles carrying pilgrims up to Pampa. Though the High Court had issued an order to allow light vehicles with a capacity of 12 pilgrims up to Pampa on Wednesday, the police failed to implement the order for want of the copy of the order. With the police permitting light vehicles up to Pampa and back after parking them at Nilakkal, the flow of pilgrims has started picking up on the first day.

Though the Akhila Bharatha Ayyappa Seva Sangham welcomed the High Court order allowing pilgrim vehicles up to Pampa, the police were wary of the order on the ground that traffic snarls may occur during peak days of the season.