Home States Kerala

Security tightened at Sabarimala over terror threat

State intelligence wing requests assistance of IB in other states for tracking the movement of suspicious individuals and organisations

Published: 22nd November 2019 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala temple

Pilgrims stranded at the valiya- nadapandal at Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple on Thursday. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Acting on intelligence inputs that “the scope for infiltration by terrorists in disguise of pilgrims is very high,” the state police have directed its intelligence wing to gather information on the movement of internal security suspects and groups to ensure a hassle-free Sabarimala pilgrimage season. 

An official communication sent from the Police Headquarters warned all district police chiefs (DPCs) and Special Branch units to be wary of extremist organisations and people affiliated with them. Post the Supreme Court verdict, the Police Department has taken elaborate measures to ensure the safety of the shrine and devotees. 

The state intelligence wing has requested the assistance of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) for tracking the movement of suspicious individuals and organisations. They have also sought the assistance of spotters from intelligence departments of other states to check the infiltration of extremist elements from those states.

As per sources, the central government agencies have suggested that the state police install 15 Multi-Zone Door Frame Metal Detectors in and around the shrine. They have also alerted the police to be vigilant about the ‘dolly’ movement and ascertain the identities of those who escort elderly and infirm pilgrims to the temple. This time, security has been further beefed up in the light of threats from terror outfits, said a source.

 Pics| Shaji Vettipuram/A manikandan
having darshan on the shoulders
of his father on Thursday

“The recent untoward incidents reported in the state and the country have prompted us to launch more security measures,” a police source said. The confidential communication sent from Police Headquarters has also directed the DPCs having jurisdiction over coastal areas to be vigilant. “DPCs having jurisdiction over coastal areas are directed to watch for any such clandestine movement of weapons/explosives/terrorists towards Sabarimala and to take remedial measures,” it said.

Light vehicles to pampa: HC cautions state police against non-compliance

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Thursday cautioned the state police of action against errant police officers if it received complaints of non-compliance in the part of the police with its November 19 order allowing private light vehicles carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from Nilakkal to Pampa. A Division Bench comprising Justice C T Ravikumar and Justice N Nagaresh directed the government pleader to check the authenticity of the allegations. Following which, the government pleader submitted report which said that the police were permitting vehicles to Pampa in accordance with the order.  

authorities start giving green light
Sabarimala: The authorities on Thursday allowed the movement of light vehicles carrying pilgrims up to Pampa. Though the High Court had issued an order to allow light vehicles with a capacity of 12 pilgrims up to Pampa on Wednesday, the police failed to implement the order for want of the copy of the order. With the police permitting light vehicles up to Pampa and back after parking them at Nilakkal, the flow of pilgrims has started picking up on the first day.

Though the Akhila Bharatha Ayyappa Seva Sangham welcomed the High Court order allowing pilgrim vehicles up to Pampa, the police were wary of the order on the ground that traffic snarls may occur during peak days of the season.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabarimala terror threat
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp