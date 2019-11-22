Soldier attempts to board moving train, meets with tragic end

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 26-year-old Army jawan from West Kallada in Kollam on Thursday met with a tragic end when he fell onto the railway tracks while attempting to board the Thiruvananthapuram-bound Rajdhani Express at the Ernakulam Junction (South) station. Vishnu, who is with the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME), Ranchi, was returning after leave when tragedy struck.

The incident which occurred around 1am was the result of a tragic mix-up as Vishnu, who reportedly dozed off while waiting at the station. Though Vishnu, who was grievously injured after he fell in between the moving train and the platform, was rushed to hospital he was declared brought dead at 2.15 am.

“Vishnu had come home from Ranchi earlier this month for a relative’s wedding. He had boarded the Vanchinad Express from Sasthamkotta on Wednesday evening and was scheduled to take a weekly express to Ranchi from Ernakulam.

Vanchinad Express had reached Ernakulam Junction station by around 9.45 pm. It is believed he had fallen asleep while waiting at the platform and when he suddenly woke up, he saw the train moving. He had mistaken the moving train for Rajdhani Express,” said an officer.

However, Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel said that there was no train bound for Ranchi at that hour. “The CCTV footage showed him trying to board the moving train and falling off. However, we cannot confirm whether he was at the station and had nodded off.