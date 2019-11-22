Switch to language classroom sealed snakebite victim Shehla's fate

Home States Kerala

Mary Kutty, couldn’t hold back her emotion while narrating the memories of her. “‘Molu’ was short in stature so I would always make her sit in the front,” said the class teacher.

Shehla Sherin

By Aswin Nandakumar
KALPETTA: Abdul  Aziz recalls that his daughter was more concerned about her bag and slippers she had left behind in the school as he was frantically taking her in an autorickshaw to save her life after a snake bit her.

She repeated it again at the hospital when she was being checked by doctors, Aziz, who is an advocate, said.

The fate of Shehla Sherin, class V student of Sarvajanam VHSS School in Sulthan Bathery, was sealed not in her division’s classroom but in the language class.

“She got bitten during her Malayalam language class for which students from all divisions come together in that room,” said a teacher.

Shehla's class teacher, Mary Kutty, couldn’t hold back her emotion while narrating memories of her.

“Shehla was studying earlier in a private school. She joined us this June. ‘Molu’ was short in stature so I would always make her sit in the front,” said the class teacher.

But she preferred to sit with her cousin Nasla whom she was very close with. “Nasla is taller and she sat on the last bench. Shehla’s love for her was immense that she always preferred to sit behind with her. The two were inseparable,” remembered Mary.

(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
