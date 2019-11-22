The 160 minutes of gross apathy that claimed snakebite victim Shehla Sherin's life

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: The death of nine-year-old Shehla Sherin after being bitten by a snake in a classroom at Government Sarvajana VHSE School at Sulthan Bathery and denied timely medical care triggered a huge public outcry here on Thursday, forcing the authorities to suspend a teacher. The incident exposed the gross negligence of not just the school staff but also the health network in the district.

Sensing the public outrage, Deputy Director of Education (DDE) Ibrahim Thonikkara suspended teacher Shajil C V for inaction and delay in taking the child to the hospital. “I have sought a report from the school authorities. Action will be taken against all staff members who were present during the emergency after I receive the report,” the DDE said.

Shehla, a class V student, told her classmates and teacher that she was bitten by a snake through a crevice in the classroom floor at 3.10pm on Wednesday. However, Shajil and other staff members failed to take emergency action. The student was finally taken to a hospital at 3.50pm. “I received a call from a school employee at 3.36pm and I asked them to take my daughter to the hospital immediately but the school authorities waited till I arrived at the school at 3.45pm,” said Shehla’s father Abdul Aziz.

Accompanied by the school authorities, she was first taken to a private hospital which referred her to Government Taluk Hospital at Bathery citing lack of anti-venom. At the taluk hospital, the child was kept under observation for an hour. As per the family, despite having the anti-venom, the hospital did not administer it.

“The duty doctor said the necessary blood tests need to be done before administering the anti-venom. While blood test results were being awaited, my daughter vomited. Seeing this, the doctor panicked and arranged for an ambulance instead of administering the anti-venom,” said Aziz.

“I pleaded with the doctor multiple times to provide the anti-venom, but it fell on deaf ears. I was compelled to take her in the ambulance,” a sobbing Aziz told TNIE.

Meanwhile, Shehla’s health deteriorated in the ambulance and showed acute respiratory issues. En route, they stopped at Vythiri Taluk Hospital where again she was denied treatment. Later, she was rushed to the nearby Good Shepherd Hospital by 5.50pm where she breathed her last at 6.15pm.

Fellow students told the media that all teachers have cars and Shehla could have been saved had they taken the case seriously and taken her to the hospital in time.

“Her legs had turned blue. Teachers were seen washing her leg while waiting for her guardian,” reported a student.

Meanwhile, Wayanad District Medical Officer Dr R Renuka told TNIE that duty doctors at the taluk hospitals are well trained to give the anti-venom and inpatient doctors are available on call.

“I have sought a report. Strict action will be taken against all responsible once the report comes,” she said.

“She died in front of me due to the snakebite. I won't allow them to perform the postmortem examination of my child,” said Aziz emotionally.

Rights panel registers case

T’Puram: The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has ordered an investigation after registering a criminal case in the death of Shehla Sherin. Judicial member of the commission P Mohandas ordered the district collector, district police chief and deputy director of education to conduct an investigation into the death of the child and report to the commission within 15 days.

The crack on the floor of the classroom at

Government Sarvaraja VHSS in Sulthan

Bathery from where Shehla Sherin

suffered the fatal snakebite

Doctor suspended for dereliction of duty

Kozhikode: The district medical officer (DMO) of Wayanad has suspended Jisa Merin Joy, casualty medical officer of government taluk hospital Vythiri, for dereliction of duty in the case of the death of Shehla Sherin. The action follows the inquiry report submitted by a three-member medical team, said DMO R Renuka.

“The inquiry report found there was lapse by the duty doctor. Though there was enough stock of anti-venom in the hospital, the doctor wasted time, trying to convince the parents about the side-effects of it,” said the DMO.

Chronicle of criminal inaction

3.10pm: Shehla Sherin reports that she has been bitten by a snake

3.10-3.30 pm: Teacher Shahil brushes it off as a minor injury; class continues

3.30pm: As Shehla writhes in pain, classmates complain; the teacher takes her to the staff room

3.35 pm: Authorities inform Shehla’s father that she has been bitten by a snake

3.35-3.50pm: School staff wait for Shehla’s father to arrive despite knowing the gravity of the situation; Shehla’s leg turns blue and staff keep pouring water on the wound

3.50 pm: She is rushed to Assumption Hospital, which says it doesn’t have the anti-venom

4.09 pm: She is taken to Bathery Taluk Hospital; blood sample sent for tests

4.35 pm: Shehla vomits; the doctor refuses to administer the anti-venom, refers her to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital (70km away)

4.45-5.30 pm: En route to the MCH, Shehla develops breathing difficulty; taken to Vythiri Taluk Hospital; she is again referred to the MCH

5.50pm: Taken to Good Shepherd Hospital, Chelode; faint heartbeats on arrival

6.15pm: Death confirmed by doctors