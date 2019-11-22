Home States Kerala

Thoracic specialists’ meet gets under way

The four-day conclave, led by more than 350 expert international and national faculty, is being attended by 3,000 delegates from India and abroad.

Published: 22nd November 2019 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan sharing a light moment with Dr C Ravindran and Justice Devan Ramachandran at the venue of 21st NAPCON 2019 on Thursday. |Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Doctors have to be alert on the possibility of new health complications, improving facilities and treatment options with newer forms of pollution and related issues surfacing every day, said Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. He was speaking while inaugurating the Joint National Conference of Indian Chest Society and National College of Chest Physicians ‘NAPCON’ at Grand Hyatt here on Thursday. 

“Medical research should be a quest driven by love of truth as well as love for mankind. Those in the medical profession also have a social role to educate people about health issues so that they realise the need to take preventive steps. They also have to take a proactive role for early diagnosis and ensuring continued treatment” he said. The four-day conclave, led by more than 350 expert international and national faculty, is being attended by 3,000 delegates from India and abroad.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp