Thoracic specialists’ meet gets under way

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Doctors have to be alert on the possibility of new health complications, improving facilities and treatment options with newer forms of pollution and related issues surfacing every day, said Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. He was speaking while inaugurating the Joint National Conference of Indian Chest Society and National College of Chest Physicians ‘NAPCON’ at Grand Hyatt here on Thursday.

“Medical research should be a quest driven by love of truth as well as love for mankind. Those in the medical profession also have a social role to educate people about health issues so that they realise the need to take preventive steps. They also have to take a proactive role for early diagnosis and ensuring continued treatment” he said. The four-day conclave, led by more than 350 expert international and national faculty, is being attended by 3,000 delegates from India and abroad.

