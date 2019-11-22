Home States Kerala

Two class V girls allege sexual abuse during counselling sessions at school

 A counselling session in a school has opened a can of worms, with two girls in Class V saying they were sexually abused.

Child Sexual Abuse

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KANHANGAD: A counselling session in a school has opened a can of worms, with two girls in Class V saying they were sexually abused. In one case, the girl told the counsellors that she was inappropriately touched by two students of class VII and X, and they happen to be her cousins. The second girl accused her uncle - her father’s sister’s husband - of indulging in oral sex.

Ambalathara police said they arrested the 49-year-old uncle of the second girl, and was remanded to custody. “Our preliminary investigation revealed that he used to watch pornography and abused the girl,” said an officer of the station.But the first case has put the police in a quandary, not just because the two accused are also minors. 

The incident came to light during the counselling in the school. During the sessions, the counsellors showed the children animated movies, and images of bad touch and good touch and asked if any of them had similar experiences. “That’s when two girls of class V shared their experience,” said the officer.

Police have booked both the boys under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. “The parents of the two boys are a worried lot. There is ambiguity over the complaint. It is very difficult to prove the boys’ intention was sexual. The counsellors should have used their discretion,” he said. “But we have no choice but to book the boys,” the police officer said.

