'What pitiable condition is this': Legal team slams school authorities over snakebite death

Youth, students' organisations have stepped up their protests and marched towards district collectorate demanding the dispersal of PTA and action against all the erring teachers and doctors.

Shehla Sherin

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: Enraged over the 9-year-old girl's snakebite death,  district judge A Haris slammed the authorities of Sarvajana VHSS School for negligence in Sulthan Bathery on Friday morning.

Haris was part of the legal team which visited the school following the death of a 9-year-old girl, Shehla Sherin due to snakebite in the classroom triggering widespread protest.

The Judge asked this after seeing the pathetic condition of toilets at the school. "How students use these toilets," he asked. 

"Do teachers' kids also study here, asked sub-judge Sunitha K P, who is the secretary of District Legal Service Authority (DLSA) in Wayanad.

The school headmaster was not available at the scene. Speaking to the press, Haris said, "The issue has been taken over the public conscience of Kerala and the deceased is the kid of all of us."  

A meeting has been convened at district collectorate at 2.30 pm where district collector, school authorities, DLSA office-bearers will participate to decide on the disciplinary action.

Protest unabated

Meanwhile, youth, students' organisations have stepped up their protests and marched towards district collectorate demanding the dispersal of PTA and action against all the erring teachers and doctors. The protest march of SFI and KSU turned violent. DYFI, MSF also carried out protests.

