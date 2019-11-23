11,000 cases, Rs 4 crore in fines in seven months of Op Night Riders

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Operation Night Riders, launched by the Motor Vehicles Department in April, has brought money to the department and worry to inter-state private bus operators in the state.The past seven months saw over 11,000 cases being registered against the operators and the MVD collecting more than `4 crore in fines from operators for violating various norms.The data from the Transport Department, which was presented in the assembly on Friday, said 11,082 cases were registered against the operators across the state as part of Operation Night Riders, while the MVD collected `4,27,77,850 from them.

According to an official, most of the cases pertained to transporting goods, collecting individual fares, tampering with speed governors and the non-possession of the Licensed Agent for Public Transport (LAPT) licence, which is issued to ticket booking offices.“Most of the cases were registered in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram from where most inter-state buses operate. Dedicated squads are operating in each district as part of the drive,” said the official.

The official said notices were issued to the All-India Tourist Omnibus (AITOB) operators found operating booking offices sans proper license. “The drive will be intensified again. However, the permit of the buses cannot be cancelled as there have been several cancellations of the same in other states,” the official said.

10 LAPT licences in seven monthsWhile several cases related to non-possession of LAPT licence have been registered, on the flip side, very few applications seeking LAPT licences have been issued in the seven months. Against the 127 applications received by the MVD, only 10 LAPT licences were sanctioned in the period.

Why was it launched?

The MVD launched Operation Night Riders in April close on the heels of the alleged attack on Bengaluru-bound passengers travelling in the Kallada inter-state bus allegedly by the bus crew at Vyttila on April 21.The passengers had got into an argument with the driver after the bus hit a snag at Haripad, resulting in the passengers getting stranded for over two hours.

The operator then arranged another vehicle for the passengers. When the bus stopped at the booking office of Kallada Travels at Vyttila, some Kallada employees barged into the bus and allegedly assaulted three youngsters who had questioned them. The youths were forced to get down from the bus. The police had later arrested seven persons in the case.