Home States Kerala

11,000 cases, Rs 4 crore in fines in seven months of Op Night Riders

Majority of cases registered in Kochi & Tvm, from where most inter-state buses operate

Published: 23rd November 2019 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI:   Operation Night Riders, launched by the Motor Vehicles Department in April, has brought money to the department and worry to inter-state private bus operators in the state.The past seven months saw over 11,000 cases being registered against the operators and the MVD collecting more than `4 crore in fines from operators for violating various norms.The data from the Transport Department, which was presented in the assembly on Friday, said 11,082 cases were registered against the operators across the state as part of Operation Night Riders, while the MVD collected `4,27,77,850 from them. 

According to an official, most of the cases pertained to transporting goods, collecting individual fares, tampering with speed governors and the non-possession of the Licensed Agent for Public Transport (LAPT) licence, which is issued to ticket booking offices.“Most of the cases were registered in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram from where most inter-state buses operate. Dedicated squads are operating in each district as part of the drive,” said the official.

The official said notices were issued to the All-India Tourist Omnibus (AITOB) operators found operating booking offices sans proper license. “The drive will be intensified again. However, the permit of the buses cannot be cancelled as there have been several cancellations of the same in other states,” the official said.
10 LAPT licences in  seven monthsWhile several cases related to non-possession of LAPT licence have been registered, on the flip side, very few applications seeking LAPT licences have been issued in the seven months. Against the 127 applications received by the MVD, only 10 LAPT licences were sanctioned in the period. 

Why was it launched?

The MVD launched Operation Night Riders in April close on the heels of the alleged attack on Bengaluru-bound passengers travelling in the Kallada inter-state bus allegedly by the bus crew at Vyttila on April 21.The passengers had got into an argument with the driver after the bus hit a snag at Haripad, resulting in the passengers getting stranded for over two hours. 

The operator then arranged another vehicle for the passengers. When the bus stopped at the booking office of Kallada Travels at Vyttila, some Kallada employees barged into the bus and allegedly assaulted three youngsters who had questioned them. The youths were forced to get down from the bus. The police had later arrested seven persons in the case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp