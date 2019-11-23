Home States Kerala

Family gives up land for road, struggles to save home

Family gives up land for road, struggles to save home

By George Poikayil
Express News Service

KANHANGAD: Ten years ago, Muthashi, 65, and her husband Elumban, 70, a daily-wage labourer, built a 600 sq ft house on their 10-cent plot at Peringaya in Kallar panchayat. The government gave the couple Rs 1.25 lakh under the EMS Housing Scheme to build the house.

The same year, perhaps carried away by the government’s generosity, Muthashi and Elumban parted with nearly three cents from their tiny plot to build the Neelimala-Peringaya Road under the prime minister’s rural roads scheme. Today, the large-hearted couple from the Mavilan community are bitterly regretting the decision.

For, the government has not kept its word of building a retaining wall. “Every monsoon, a slice of their land collapses, and now the erosion is nearing their house on the hilltop,” said Geetha P, the panchayat member of Muthashi’s ward, Cherupanathady. A deep crack has also formed on the shrinking courtyard, she said. 

Elumban living a scared life nowadays

When the people’s committee approached the couple for the land to build the road, there was an understanding that contractor Plachikara Kunhikutty would build a retaining wall. “But they tarred the road and left,” says Elumban. Today, he’s living a scared life. Not just for the safety of the house, but the safety of his grandchildren, Ligesh, 7, and Ligitha, 4. The little girl keeps playing with the fence made of twigs and branches. “We can’t leave her alone. If she slips, it’ll be a 15-ft fall to the road,” said Elumban.
The 2.5-km road was built by slicing Muthashi’s plot 15 ft down, for a length of 40m. 

“A retaining wall is a must to protect our land. But once the road was built, we were left to fend for ourselves,” says the old man. Geetha said the panchayat did not have the fund for the massive wall. “At least Rs 5 lakh is needed to build the wall. I have contacted the Scheduled Tribes Development Department to help the family or the government should pitch in,” she says. “For 10 years, I have been asking them to build the wall. One more monsoon and we may be homeless,” says Elumban.

An adivasi couple donated three cents of land from their 10 cents for a road, but govt did not build retaining wall to protect remaining land

