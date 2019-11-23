In Sabarimala foothills, this coconut vendor is counting his chickens 

M S Vidyanandan By

Express News Service

SABARIMALA: This pilgrimage season is a do-or-die battle for Jayakumar, a tender coconut vendor at Chelikkuzhi, the entry point to the trekking path to the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple. Chelikkuzhi, a less than 100m stretch, was a battle zone last year where the faithful and the police clashed with each other over the travel of young women to the shrine. “The namajapa protestors would sit at one end of this stretch and police on the other. The situation would become tense whenever news trickled in about a woman starting her journey from Pampa,” Jayakumar says.

Whenever the police suspect that the situation would turn violent, they would ask us to remove all knives and machetes from the shop. “How can we run the shop or cut the coconuts without the knife? For around 25 days, we sat idle in the shop watching the tense moments and violence,” he said. Jayakumar ended up with a Rs 50-lakh loss last season and pledged a property at his native place to pay up the suppliers and Travancore Devaswom Board’s auction money. The 50-year-old hails from Vilappilsala in Thiruvananthapuram.

The two tender coconut outlets on either side of the Chelikkuzhi stretch are big businesses fetching large amounts of money for the TDB as auction prize. For around ten years, Jayakumar had been running both the outlets. But this year, he placed the bid only for one, that too after the TDB announced a ten per cent discount in the base rate.

The footfall in the initial days of this season is hopeful, says Jayakumar. “This season is crucial for me. With Lord Ayyappa’s blessings, I hope I could pay up the debts and earn a decent profit,” he said with a smile.Jayakumar brings truckloads of coconuts from Theni in Tamil Nadu. From this year, the Forest Department has banned depositing the shells in the forest. “So I am spending another `10,000 to the truck owner to take the waste back,” he said. The tender coconut is priced at `30.