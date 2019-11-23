Home States Kerala

Kerala school student dies after cricket bat falls on head

The dreadful incident happened on Friday when the government school gave a long interval to students from Muslim community to offer prayers.
 

Navneeth.

Navneeth. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The tragic death of a young schoolboy Navaneeth upset students and teachers of Government Higher Secondary School on Friday.

According to Kirshnakumar, parent of a student studying in class nine, majority of the students were bust in activities as their recess began by 12.30 and ended by 2 pm.

"I reached the school by 2.30 pm after hearing about the incident. Local people said that the teachers rushed Navaneeth to a local private hospital and later shifted to Kayamkulam government hospital. But the news of death was a shock to the villagers," he said.

The teachers and members of PTA arrived at the taluk hospital after hearing about the death of Navneeth.

Krishnakumar said, that in the initial hours, a news was spreading in the locality that the failure of school authorities was led to the accident. But, later some of the staff off the school were also clarified about the incident and it pacified local people.

Due to the death of Navaneeth, the valedictory function of the district school youth festival was canceled.

Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran arrived at Haripad for the function, but he condoled the death of the student and declared that a comprehensive investigation would be initiated after getting postmortem examination result. 

