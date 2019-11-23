Home States Kerala

Kerala school teacher arrested for sexually abusing male student

According to the police, the children were forced into physical intimacy among themselves, while the accused used to watch the act.

Sexual assault, harassment

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By ANI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A physical education teacher of a government school was arrested on Friday for allegedly sexually abusing over eight male students.

Bobby C Joseph, 44-year-old native of Alappuzha, who now resides at Enikkara near Vazhayila, was arrested after one of the victims opened up during a counselling session before the school staffer.

Joseph teaches in a government school near Nedumangadu.

Nedumangadu Deputy Superintendent of Police (DCP) Stuart Keeler said, "After giving sports lessons, he used to take them outside the school in his car. During these trips, he subjected the children to sexual abuse inside his car."

"He used to sexually abuse the students. Students who refused to go with him in the car were tortured later. Out of fear, the students complied and also did not narrate it to anyone," said the Station House Officer (SHO).

The matter came to light after one of the students suffered from depression after the incident and was offered a counselling session.

Though only one complaint has been formally registered initially, police said they have found more letters in school complaint box written by students detailing their ordeal.

The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) and Juvenile Justice Acts. He will be produced before the court on Saturday.

