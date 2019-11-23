Home States Kerala

Navy’s first woman pilot to join duty on December 2

Published: 23rd November 2019 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Navy’s first female pilot, Sub-Lieutenant Shivangi, who will join operational duties at Kochi Naval Base on December 2

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Indian Navy’s first female pilot, Sub-Lieutenant Shivangi, will join operational duties at Kochi Naval Base on December 2, two days prior to Navy Day. A native of Muzzafarpur in Bihar, Shivangi was inducted into the Indian Navy through short service commission as pilot and joined the naval orientation course at the Indian Naval Academy (INA) in Ezhimala, Kannur. She was formally commissioned by Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Southern Naval Command AK Chawla on June 25, 2018.

After completing six months of rigorous training at INA, Shivangi started flight training on Pilatus (PC 7) aircraft at Air Force Academy, Dundigal. On successful completion of her training, she went on to complete the Dornier Conversion course from Dornier training squadron INAS 550 (Flying Fish) in Kochi. She will be awarded wings on December 2, said a navy spokesperson.

