Not just outside, check quality of air at home too

nuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Is the air inside our homes slowly choking us to death? While most Malayalis take pride in maintaining personal hygiene and keeping their homes clean, experts opine that without proper ventilation and air purification, quality of air within our homes goes for a toss. Dr Pradyumn Sharma, General Physician and director of Gopinath Hospital, Jaipur, while speaking to TNIE at the venue of ‘NAPCON 2019’ in Kochi on Friday, was of the view that in addition to the already existing threat from atmospheric pollution, particularly in metro cities like Delhi, improper ventilation within homes and lack of air purification facilities largely contribute to chest and pulmonary ailments.

“While a lot of focus is being paid to the detrimental effects of stubble burning and industrial pollution, this important facet of ventilation and air purification has been largely ignored by the majority of the population,” said Pradyumn. “In many homes, proper ventilation is lacking and in other cases, many are not properly ventilating their houses.

With all windows closed, no cross ventilation takes place. It prevents the ingress of fresh air into the room. These might be trivial, but it has a lot of implications on ones’ health in the long run. Even after sweeping dust from homes, dust remains in the room for about three hours, which we again breathe in,” said Pradyumn. He also added that air purifiers have become relevant in every home. “Indoor pollution is of importance and more awareness has to be given to the public.

By examining the charcoal sheet in purifiers, one can see the amount of dirt that accumulates in our homes. Forty-seven per cent of people die due to pneumonia and other chest ailments, and such deaths can be prevented to an extent,” said Pradyumn. The panel discussion held on ‘Air Pollution’ at the venue also pointed out the issue of burning plastic, change of fuel and installing vacuum towers to curb outdoor pollution.