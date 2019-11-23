Snakebite death: Shehla’s schoolmates up in arms, expose ordeal  

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: As vociferous protest further brought into focus the Sultan Bathery Sarvajana VHSE School — where nine-year-old Shehla Sherin died after being bitten by a snake in a classroom on Wednesday — it also exposed the ordeal the children had to suffer day in and day out. After staging protest at Sultan Bathery, the school students came down heavily on the gross lethargy of the teachers and school authorities.

“There’s no proper toilet facility, no water supply. The school compound is encroached by weeds. We are asked to remove our footwear while entering the classrooms when the teachers and their children are exempted from this rule,” said a student.Another student was heard saying that the classrooms are being utilised by anti-socials at night and even beer bottles are found when children reach in the mornings.

Perhaps in an unprecedented sight, hundreds of students from the LP section of Sarvajana school took out a rally around Sultan Bathery town and later staged a sit-in in front of the school seeking justice for their little schoolmate Shehla, who was a Class V student.At the same time, the rallies of KSU and SFI ended in violence as the agitators tried to enter the collectorate building in Kalpetta. The police resorted to lathicharge to disperse the students.

Meanwhile, a legal team, headed by District Judge and District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Chairman A Haris and DLSA secretary Sub-Judge K P Sunitha visited the school in the morning. The team was taken aback by the pathetic condition of toilets and unhygienic surroundings. “What pitiable condition is this?” a visibly enraged Haris asked the school authorities. “How can students use these toilets? Do teachers’ kids study here?” asked Sub-Judge Sunitha.

Bathery school principal, vice-principal suspended

Kozhikode: Director of General Education Jeevan Babu K on Friday suspended Government Sarvajana Vocational Higher Secondary Education School principal A K Karunakaran and vice-principal (headmaster) Mohanan K K for dereliction of duty in connection with Class V student Shehla Sherin’s death after she was bitten by a snake.

case against 4

The Sultan Bathery police have registered a case against three teachers

and a doctor in the snakebite death incident

A meeting held in the chamber of Wayanad District Judge A Haris on Friday released an advisory for all schools in the district. According to it, all old buildings of schools should be renovated soon

Teachers will be given training to deal with emergency situations