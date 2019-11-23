Home States Kerala

Snakebite death: Strict action will be taken against those guilty, says Education Minister Raveendranath

Education Minister C Raveendranath said the Director of General Education has been tasked with conducting a detailed inquiry into the incident.

Kerala Education Minister

Kerala Education Minister C Raveendranath (Facebook photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Education Minister C Raveendranath has assured that strict action will be taken against those guilty in the incident in which a nine-year-old girl died due to snakebite at a school in Wayanad.

The Minister visited the house of Shehala Sherin, the Class V student of Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanand's Sulthan Bathery. He was accompanied by Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar. The Minister shared the family members' grief and consoled them. 

Raveendranath said that the Director of General Education has been tasked with conducting a detailed inquiry into the incident.

All precautions will be taken to ensure that such incidents do not happen in any other school in the state, he added.

Checks under the supervision of Deputy Directors of Education concerned will be conducted in all schools in Wayanad. If any drawbacks are found in school infrastructure, it will be rectified through funds from a comprehensive package. 

The Minister said Rs one crore has already been allocated for Sarvjana School where the incident occurred. In the wake of the incident, Rs two crore will be allocated as an additional assistance.

The school has been asked to prepare a detailed estimate in this regard so that the additional assistance could be disbursed within a month.

snakebite death Shehala Sherin wayanad Education Minister Raveendranath
