Theyyam thrashes crowd like lathicharge; rights body unhappy; no complaint, say devotees

Even  gods cannot violate human rights! So feels the State Human Rights Commission.

Published: 23rd November 2019 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Devotees surround the Moovalamkuzhi Chamundi Theyyam at the Arayil Bhagavathi Kshetram at Theruvath near Alamipally in Kanhangad | Express

By Express News Service

KANHANGAD: Even Gods cannot violate human rights! So feels the State Human Rights Commission.
The panel has registered a case in connection with an incident in which a theyyam, during the holy invocation, went out thrashing devotees like “police lathicharge”.Though many devotees sought medical care, none of them filed any complaint.

The incident happened at the Arayil Bhagavathi Kshetram at Theruvath near Alamipally in Kanhangad on November 2 and the video had gone viral on social networking and messaging apps. “The Moovalamkuzhi Chamundi Theyyam chased and beat devotees like police lathicharge,” the commission said in a statement.
Commission member P Mohanadas said he has asked the collector and district police chief to file a report on the incident within 30 days. 

Theyyam video misleading, say temple authorities

When contacted, temple committee secretary Sasi said the video was misleading and could give an impression that the beating is malicious. “But that’s far from the truth,” he said. He said Moovalamkuzhi Chamundi was a powerful theyyam and beating devotees was part of the custom. Devotees consider getting a stick from the theyyam as a blessing.

“If it does not beat, then the devotees feel letdown,” he said. The deity was performed by Vineeth Panikker. “He has been taking the form of the theyyam for the past eight years and before him his father for 52 years,” said Sasi. He said the temple committee and the devotees would prove before the commission that theyyam’s actions were not premeditated as it is made out to be. Some devotees said the video that went viral was last year’s.

Years ago, a similar incident happened during a theyyam performance at Sree Anjoottambalam Veerar Kavu at Theruvath in Nileshwar. Police registered a case but it was settled out of court, said Sethu Bangalam, a journalist in Nileshwar.

