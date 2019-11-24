Cops prevent woman devotee from proceeding to Sabarimala

Home States Kerala

A 45-year-old woman devotee from Andhra Pradesh was stopped from proceeding to the hill shrine by police on Saturday.

The woman from Andhra Pradesh being intercepted by police at the steps leading to Pampa. She later waited in the police dormitory | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: A 45-year-old woman devotee from Andhra Pradesh was stopped from proceeding to the hill shrine by police on Saturday. She and her husband were part of a group of pilgrims and they were stopped near the narrow bridge over the Pampa where two women officers examined her 
Aadhaar card and found that she was born in 1974. They told her that she could not be allowed as women in the age group of 10 to 50 were banned from visiting the shrine. 

Despite the pleas of her husband and other pilgrims, the cops were adamant. Finally, the officers convinced the woman and fellow pilgrims of the ban and they agreed to proceed without her. The woman then handed over the ‘irumudikettu’ to her husband and went with the cops to a TDB building where women police officers are stationed. 

An officer in charge of a checking point said close to 50 women of the banned age group are intercepted at all three checking points every day.

