Fit or unfit?

The death of a Class V student due to snakebite in a government school in Wayanad has sparked widespread outrage in the state.

Published: 24th November 2019 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2019 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

The death of a Class V student due to snakebite in a government school in Wayanad has sparked widespread outrage in the state. The incident has turned the spotlight on the infrastructure woes in both state-run and aided schools. ‘Express’ takes a reality check on the condition of schools in the state and explores ways to address the shortcomings

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A school may have cracked walls, crumbling roofs or premises that can put a waste dump to shame. Despite these glaring anomalies, these institutions continue to function with impunity. Thanks to randomly issued fitness certificates from the local bodies concerned. But if the word ‘fitness’ is applied in its true sense, a good number of schools will have to be shut down.

The onus of maintenance of school infrastructure lies with the local body concerned and in many cases, fitness certificates are issued without proper examination of school’s actual infrastructure. The General Education Department admits it does not have a comprehensive mechanism, with sufficient technical expertise, to cross-check the fitness of all schools. In such circumstances, the certificate from the local body concerned alone has to be taken at face value.

“The Director of General Education is conducting a comprehensive inquiry not only into the recent incident in Wayanad but will also explore other lacunae in the general education sector. The need for a fool-proof mechanism to verify school fitness will also be examined as part of the inquiry,” General Education Minister C Raveendranath told ‘TNSE’.

According to education activists, handing over of the entire civil structure and maintenance of schools to the local bodies concerned will eventually lead to the weakening of the General Education Department’s control over institutions. “This will have far-reaching consequences on the quality and maintenance of school buildings,” said M Shajarkhan, education activist.  

In many cases when people point out serious inadequacies in school infrastructure, a fitness certificate is quickly produced to weaken the complaint. Parent-Teacher Associations (PTAs) have to adopt a more pro-active role in pointing out such anomalies and getting it rectified by the local body, he added.
Ensuring school safety

The state disaster management authority (SDMA) has been periodically issuing guidelines on the safety protocol to be followed in schools. According to SDMA member secretary Sekhar L Kuriakose, a state-level consultation on school safety was held recently with all wings of the General Education Department. Booklets and checklists on school safety were distributed and training imparted to select officials on safety measures to be adopted in schools.

“We have been constantly reminding that school safety guidelines, issued by SDMA and also followed up with periodic training, should be strictly implemented in every school,” Shekhar said.
According to a disaster management officer, a few aided as well as unaided private schools have gone a step further than the usual school safety protocol and introduced additional measures on their own. “For instance, an aided school management near Pirappancode in Thiruvananthapuram introduced insurance cover for students and teachers against possible mishaps on the campuses,” said the officer.

