Maharashtra 'Pawar' play: NCP infighting may put ruling LDF in spot in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With a section of the NCP choosing to join hands with the BJP in Maharashtra, the CPM-led LDF may find it hard to explain the continued alliance with the party in the state.

Though NCP has categorically said that it will stay in the LDF, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan did speak to party on its stand.

“The chief minister told us that there was no need to discuss if it was a split engineered by Ajit Pawar with a few MLAs. But he said further deliberations would be needed if the latest move has happened with Sharad Pawar’s knowledge,” NCP state president Thomas Chandy told reporters.

Adding to LDF’s pressure, the Congress have demanded the NCP’s ouster from the front.

“In the wake of the new developments, the Left front should immediately oust the NCP from Left fold,” said KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran.

In Kerala the NCP has always stood with the LDF, pointed out LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan.

“So far, the NCP has not officially joined hands with the BJP. No such political decision has been taken. The NCP has no alliance with the saffron party. Majority of the MLAs are with Sharad Pawar,” Vijayaraghavan told TNSE.

The NCP leadership has already expressed its dissent towards the new developments in Maharashtra.

Senior NCP leader and Transport minister A K Saseendran said the political developments in Maharashtra will not have any impact in Kerala.

Saseendran, who’s accompanying Pinarayi for a two-week foreign visit, said party workers in the state do not support NCP’s stand in Maharashtra.

“NCP in Kerala has always followed Left politics and it’s going to be the same in future too. There’s no change in stand here,” he said.