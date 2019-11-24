Home States Kerala

Next CBL edition to be a pan-Kerala affair

 With the successful completion of the pioneering Champions Boat League (CBL) on Saturday, the government has decided to take the water event’s next edition to venues across the state.

Published: 24th November 2019 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2019 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of Champions Boat League

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: With the successful completion of the pioneering Champions Boat League (CBL) on Saturday, the government has decided to take the water event’s next edition to venues across the state. “The 2020 CBL will be pan-Kerala, thus spreading northward across Malabar with stronger sponsorships from corporate houses,” said Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac after inaugurating the 12th and final round held in Ashtamudi Lake in Kollam. 

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran, who presided over the event, announced that the trendsetting CBL had succeeded in reviving Kerala’s traditional boat races with a high degree of professionalism. “CBL has given a brand value to boat races,” he added.

Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma said the excellent coordination between various departments has made CBL a world-class event. The Tourism Department has succeeded in pulling off the near-impossible task of creating and conducting an inaugural IPL-style league with 3,000 players, 12 venues, participation of eight TV channels, commentaries in six languages, legal agreements, organisational challenges, etc, said Tourism director P Bala Kiran. The league had 19.5 million viewers on TV and social media channels, he added. The preparation for the next edition will start in January, said Isaac.

Temporary pavilion collapses

Kollam: The temporary pavilion set up for VIPs, including foreigners, collapsed during the Champions Boat League final leg at Ashtamudi lake on Saturday. Though the incident created panic at the venue for some time, no injuries were reported as the police, who were on duty at the time, evacuated those in the pavilion to a safe place. The ticket price for a seat in the pavilion was Rs 2,000. The pavilion was set up by lowering a pipe in the lake. The Tourism and Public Works Departments are responsible for the construction of the pavilion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Champions Boat League
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp