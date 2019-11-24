Home States Kerala

Orthodox bid to enter Mulanthuruthy church foiled

The move by the Orthodox faction to enter Mulanthuruthy Marthoman church on Saturday failed due to the resistance of Jacobite believers.

Published: 24th November 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2019 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The move by the Orthodox faction to enter Mulanthuruthy Marthoman church on Saturday failed due to the resistance of Jacobite believers. According to sources, around 100 members of the Orthodox faction reached the church premises to enter it as per the court order, which is in favour of them. 

“The gates were closed and hundreds of Jacobite believers gathered on the church premises to block the entry of the Orthodox faction. Though tension prevailed in the church for a couple of hours, the Orthodox faction had to return. Police also arrived at the scene to prevent a law and order situation,” said a source.  

“Though we had the court order in favour of us, the police failed to provide us any protection and therefore we had to return. The police told us to get a specific order to provide protection for us to enter,” said Fr Johns Abraham Konat, spokesperson of the Orthodox Church.

However, according to sources, the Jacobite faction grossly outnumbers Orthodox believers in the area. As per the apex court verdict, as many as 1,064 churches were given to the Orthodox faction. Orthodox believers have already taken control of over 30 churches which belonged to the Jacobite Church.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mulanthuruthy church Orthodox faction Jacobite faction
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp