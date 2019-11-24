Orthodox bid to enter Mulanthuruthy church foiled

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The move by the Orthodox faction to enter Mulanthuruthy Marthoman church on Saturday failed due to the resistance of Jacobite believers. According to sources, around 100 members of the Orthodox faction reached the church premises to enter it as per the court order, which is in favour of them.

“The gates were closed and hundreds of Jacobite believers gathered on the church premises to block the entry of the Orthodox faction. Though tension prevailed in the church for a couple of hours, the Orthodox faction had to return. Police also arrived at the scene to prevent a law and order situation,” said a source.

“Though we had the court order in favour of us, the police failed to provide us any protection and therefore we had to return. The police told us to get a specific order to provide protection for us to enter,” said Fr Johns Abraham Konat, spokesperson of the Orthodox Church.

However, according to sources, the Jacobite faction grossly outnumbers Orthodox believers in the area. As per the apex court verdict, as many as 1,064 churches were given to the Orthodox faction. Orthodox believers have already taken control of over 30 churches which belonged to the Jacobite Church.