School student attacked by history sheeters

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 14-year-old school student was brutally assaulted by two history-sheeters near his residence at Anayara near Pettah here on Friday. The Pettah police have arrested Arun alias Paratta Arun and Rajesh alias Poocha Rajesh. Both are notorious criminals.

According to the police, the condition of the victim, Neeraj, is critical as he suffered major fractures on his hands and legs. He is under treatment at the Medical College Hospital.

The police said the incident took place around 9.30 pm on Friday when Neeraj was at his residence.

Soon, the accused barged into his residence and pulled him outside and manhandled him. The reason was the accused blamed Neeraj had stolen Arun’s mobile phone.

When Neeraj’s parents cried for help, neighbours came and the accused fled the spot. The accused landed in the police net on Saturday morning based on the information provided by Neeraj. The arrested were later produced before the magistrate and they have been remanded in a judicial custody for 14 days, police said.