Home States Kerala

School student attacked by history sheeters

A 14-year-old school student was brutally assaulted by two history-sheeters near his residence at Anayara near Pettah here on Friday. 

Published: 24th November 2019 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2019 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 14-year-old school student was brutally assaulted by two history-sheeters near his residence at Anayara near Pettah here on Friday. The Pettah police have arrested Arun alias Paratta Arun and Rajesh alias Poocha Rajesh. Both are notorious criminals. 

According to the police, the condition of the victim, Neeraj, is critical as he suffered major fractures on his hands and legs. He is under treatment at the Medical College Hospital. 

The police said the incident took place around 9.30 pm on Friday when Neeraj was at his residence. 
Soon, the accused barged into his residence and pulled him outside and manhandled him. The reason was the accused blamed Neeraj had stolen Arun’s mobile phone. 

When Neeraj’s parents cried for help, neighbours came and the accused fled the spot. The accused landed in the police net on Saturday morning based on the information provided by Neeraj. The arrested were later produced before the magistrate and they have been remanded in a judicial custody for 14 days, police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp