Snakebite death: Edu Min Raveendranath promises stringent action, Rs 2 crore for school maintenance

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Education Minister C Raveendranath has promised stringent action in the snakebite death incident in Sulthan Bathery. Calling on the parents of the deceased Shehla Sherin at their house at Sulthan Bathery on Saturday morning, he said that such a misfortune would not befall any other student. He consoled Shehla’s father Abdul Azis.

Later, the minister visited Government Sarvajana Vocational Higher Secondary School. He saw the pitiable condition of Shehla’s classroom which has holes on the floor. Speaking to media persons, he announced Rs 2 crore for the maintenance of the school. The 30-year old building which comprises Shehla’s classroom is slated to be demolished once Rs one crore is sanctioned by the government.



“Preventive measures would be taken in all schools to avoid such a situation. If at all any lack of infrastructure has been noticed, a comprehensive package will be drafted and funds sanctioned,” he said. He was accompanied by Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar. Meanwhile, school authorities destroyed the termite cartons on the campus.

Black flag waved at ministers

The youth wings of opposition parties waved black flags at the convoy of ministers. Youth Congress and Yuva Morcha activists waved black flags at Sulthan Bathery and Muslim Students’ Federation (MSF) workers did the same in Kalpetta.