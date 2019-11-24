Snakebite death: Ramesh Chennithala demands action against culprits

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has said the government should not spare those responsible for the death of Shehla Sherin.

He was speaking after visiting the family members of Shehla in Wayanad on Saturday. “The whole incident shows the negligence on the part of school authorities who had failed to rise to the situation,” he said.

When the government speaks volumes of the hi-tech facilities being introduced in government schools in the state, the pathetic condition of Government Sarvajana Vocational Higher Secondary School, Sultan Bathery, reveals the opposite, he said.

This is not an isolated case, but several schools across the state lack basic infrastructure, he said.