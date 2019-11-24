Woman held for cheating live-in partner 

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Nadapuram police on Saturday arrested a 37-year-old woman for impersonating as a doctor and cheating a youth. The arrested person is Sandhya of Thundiparambil house, Vennala, Kochi.

According to the police, the accused befriended the victim, who is an IT professional working in Bengaluru, on Facebook using a fake account in the name of ‘Dr Pavithra Nambuthiri’ four years ago.

“Introducing herself as a gynaecologist, the woman became romantically involved with him.

Though he expressed his wish to marry her, she tried to skip the topic. Initially, the accused said she wanted to finish her ongoing research before marriage. Hence, she needed time. However, they started living together at Bengaluru and in his house at Nadapuram. Meantime, she duped him of Rs 4 lakh by claiming that she needed the money for a surgery,” the police said.

Her charade fell apart when the youth asked for her identity card to take a house on rent in Bengaluru. As she couldn’t provide an identity card, he developed doubts which led to him to find that she was cheating him. Later, he lodged a police complaint at Nadapuram station. Based on the complaint, Nadapuram Sub-Inspector Prajeesh N arrested Sandya.