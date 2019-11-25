Home States Kerala

105-yr-old role model learner fails to clear pension hurdle

When Bhageerathi Amma became an equivalency learner, it is her age, 105, which made her hit headlines as she became the oldest to do so in the state.

Bhageerathi Amma

By Sindu Choodan
Express News Service

PRAKKULAM, KOLLAM: When Bhageerathi Amma became an equivalency learner, it is her age, 105, which made her hit headlines as she became the oldest to do so in the state. But the Kollam native has to rue her old age as that has stopped her from receiving any pension due to her failure in getting an Aadhaar card. The reason: Officials’ repeated attempts to record her grey iris and scan her fading fingerprints ended in vain.

After appearing for the fourth-standard equivalency examination, Bhageerathi is all set to become the brand ambassador of the Kerala State Literacy Mission, which also chose her to inspire those women who were forced to discontinue their studies to resume the same. But it is the pain of not having received any pension so far that surfaces every now and then even as Bhageerathi reacts to the flurry of congratulatory messages. The results of her examination are expected to be out in two weeks.

Bhageerathi, who got married at a very young age, lost her husband in her thirties when she was pregnant with her youngest daughter. She had to shoulder the responsibility of her big family --- four daughters and two sons. Now living with her youngest daughter Thankamani, 70, at Prakkulam in Thrikkaruva panchayat, Bhageerathi applied for widow pension five years ago.

“Officials came several times to scan my mother’s fingerprints and iris in an attempt to provide her with an Aadhaar card. But they failed in their attempts,” said Thankamani.
Bhageerathi said: “I’ve tried for both widow and old-age pension, but haven’t received any yet. I hope authorities will consider my plea and take steps to ensure that I start getting it.”

S N Sherly, who along with fellow literacy worker K B Vasanthakumar and Thrikkaruva panchayat officials, helped Bhageerathi study at home, said it is the centenarian’s main cause for concern. “She always mentions the pension issue,” said Sherly.

As per the new norms of the state government, senior citizens above 85 can avail pension without an Aadhaar card. Even though an order is out, it has not been implemented yet. “This is not an isolated case. Many senior citizens are struggling for their basic rights due to the biometrics issue,” said a senior coordinator of Akshaya centres.

