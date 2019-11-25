It’s never too late to quit smoking, say experts

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Sunday, the concluding day of the Joint National Conference of Indian Chest Society and National College of Chest Physicians ‘NAPCON’ here saw experts taking stock of the prevalence of smoking-related lung diseases, risk reduction, newer and effective smoking cessation drugs and cessation programmes.

During the session on ‘Respiratory diseases caused by smoking’, Dr T Mohankumar, pulmonologist, Sri Ramakrishna Hospital, Coimbatore, said more than 40 per cent of smoking-related deaths stemmed from the chronic lung diseases it caused. WHO estimates that tobacco kills at least 80 lakh people a year. Millions more suffer from lung cancer, tuberculosis, asthma or chronic lung disease caused by tobacco.

“Though anti-smoking campaigns and statutory health warnings have been effective deterrents, many people still start or continue smoking. However, it is still not late to quit it,” said Dr C Ravindran, former principal, Government Medical College, Kozhikode.