Kerala Volleyball player JS Sreeram passes away in car accident

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Kerala volleyball player JS Sreeram was killed in a bike accident at Jadayu Junction in Chadayamangalam, Kollam on Sunday night.

The 23-year-old died after his vehicle collided with a KSRTC fast passenger bus. According to police, the incident happened while he was returning home after participating in a volleyball match held in Venjarammoodu.

Sreeram who was a final year history student at Nilamel NSS college has represented the state in National Youth Volleyball Championship. He was the son of Jayaram and Sreelekha, a residence of Gurupushpam, Vettikkavala.