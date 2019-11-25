Home States Kerala

Sabarimala: Shortage of staff hits counting of money

Number of staff members, including temporary workers, stands at 125 as against the required number of 250

Published: 25th November 2019 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 03:14 AM   |  A+A-

Old Malikappurams trying to find a place to tie a bell that they brought from their native place on the wall of the temple after darshan at Sabarimala on Sunday | Shaji Vettipuram

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: Shortage of hands at the counting centre for hundi collection at Sannidhanam in Sabarimala is causing problems for Devaswom authorities.
The total number of staff members, including temporary workers, stood at 125 at the counting centre as against the required number of 250, Devaswom sources said. With the inadequate number of hands, there is a huge backlog of uncounted coins and currency notes.

The deployment of 50-odd students of the Kshetra Kalapeedom at Vaikom at the counting centre has failed to achieve the desired objective of clearing the backlog. 
The heavy inflow of pilgrims for darshan of Lord Ayyappa in the last three days has further added to the backlog.
Deployment of additional 100 staff members is needed for the smooth functioning of the counting centre and clearing the backlog, the Devaswom sources said.

Emergency operations centre
The emergency operation centre under the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority began functioning for the 2019-2020 pilgrimage season. Based at Nilakkal pilgrim transit centre, 
the emergency operation centre will provide services at Sannidhanam and Pampa. 
The centre will monitor the flow of pilgrims to Sabarimala and collect data including the number of pilgrims, weather conditions, water 
flow and even the water level in the dams, the source of water at Sabarimala.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sannidhanam Sabarimala Devaswom authorities
India Matters
Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Wasim Rizvi. (Photo | ANI)
Will build hospital on the 5-acre land: Shia Waqf Board on Ayodhya verdict
The job fair for the LGBTQ community was the first of its kind in the city. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
LGBTQ job fair draws accolades, opens up new career paths for community
Representational Image
RBI’s recent policy tweaks gives children their own bank accounts
Banaras Hindu University (File photo | PTI)
Amid BHU row, Belur college appoints Muslim teacher in Sanskrit department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karimpur Assembly constituency candidate Jay Prakash Majumdar (Photo | ANI)
West Bengal BJP candidate alleges assault by TMC workers
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
SC reserves order on Maharashtra floor test for November 26 after hearing all sides
Gallery
TAYLOR SWIFT: The 29-year-old Pop artist, Taylor Swift, surpassed Michael Jackson’s record of 24 awards as she won artist of the decade at AMAs 2019. (Photo | AP)
American Music Awards 2019: Taylor Swift breaks 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson's record and more
Today marks the third death anniversary of Fidel Castro. Here are some of the rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years. (File Photo | AFP)
Fidel Castro death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp