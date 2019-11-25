Home States Kerala

Snakebite death: Sarvajana school to reopen tomorrow

The meeting also decided to construct a new building for the UP section in six months.

Published: 25th November 2019 02:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 02:38 AM   |  A+A-

Sarvajana VHSE lower primary school students. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: An all-party meeting held here on Sunday decided to reopen the Sarvajana Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Sultan Bathery, which remained closed following the death of a girl child due to snakebite in a classroom, on Tuesday. The meeting also decided to construct a new building for the UP section in six months.

Classes of high school, higher secondary and vocational higher secondary sections and office function will resume as normal on Tuesday, while the UP section will start functioning on December 2.
The all-party meeting called by Sultan Bathery municipal chairman T L Sabu welcomed the action taken against three teachers and a doctor who allegedly showed laxity in providing immediate medical aid to the girl who was bitten by the snake. 

“The meeting also decided to construct a new building worth Rs 2 crore for the UP section after demolishing the existing building on a war footing and it is expected to be completed within six months.
 ‘Further, the meeting also decided to ensure that there would not be any action against the students who protested against the school authorities in connection with the incident,” said Sabu.
He added before the reopening, the municipality will further initiate a massive cleaning drive at the school on Monday with the active support of social organisations and various government departments.
 Elected representatives, leaders of various political parties and officials of various government departments attended the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
snakebite Snakebite death
India Matters
Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Wasim Rizvi. (Photo | ANI)
Will build hospital on the 5-acre land: Shia Waqf Board on Ayodhya verdict
The job fair for the LGBTQ community was the first of its kind in the city. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
LGBTQ job fair draws accolades, opens up new career paths for community
Representational Image
RBI’s recent policy tweaks gives children their own bank accounts
Banaras Hindu University (File photo | PTI)
Amid BHU row, Belur college appoints Muslim teacher in Sanskrit department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karimpur Assembly constituency candidate Jay Prakash Majumdar (Photo | ANI)
West Bengal BJP candidate alleges assault by TMC workers
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
SC reserves order on Maharashtra floor test for November 26 after hearing all sides
Gallery
TAYLOR SWIFT: The 29-year-old Pop artist, Taylor Swift, surpassed Michael Jackson’s record of 24 awards as she won artist of the decade at AMAs 2019. (Photo | AP)
American Music Awards 2019: Taylor Swift breaks 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson's record and more
Today marks the third death anniversary of Fidel Castro. Here are some of the rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years. (File Photo | AFP)
Fidel Castro death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp