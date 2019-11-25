Snakebite death: Sarvajana school to reopen tomorrow

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: An all-party meeting held here on Sunday decided to reopen the Sarvajana Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Sultan Bathery, which remained closed following the death of a girl child due to snakebite in a classroom, on Tuesday. The meeting also decided to construct a new building for the UP section in six months.

Classes of high school, higher secondary and vocational higher secondary sections and office function will resume as normal on Tuesday, while the UP section will start functioning on December 2.

The all-party meeting called by Sultan Bathery municipal chairman T L Sabu welcomed the action taken against three teachers and a doctor who allegedly showed laxity in providing immediate medical aid to the girl who was bitten by the snake.

“The meeting also decided to construct a new building worth Rs 2 crore for the UP section after demolishing the existing building on a war footing and it is expected to be completed within six months.

‘Further, the meeting also decided to ensure that there would not be any action against the students who protested against the school authorities in connection with the incident,” said Sabu.

He added before the reopening, the municipality will further initiate a massive cleaning drive at the school on Monday with the active support of social organisations and various government departments.

Elected representatives, leaders of various political parties and officials of various government departments attended the meeting.