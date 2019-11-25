Home States Kerala

Thrissur’s little Fidel Castro rises to fame

Chimbu inquired about Fidel Castro to his father when his name roused respect and curiosity among others.

Published: 25th November 2019 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

Thrissur’s little Fidel Castro (L) and Cuban revolutionary Fidel Castro

Thrissur’s little Fidel Castro (L) and Cuban revolutionary Fidel Castro (Photo | EPS and AFP)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: When PA Kennedy and Princy, a communist couple and admirers of Cuban revolutionary Fidel Castro, named their second son ‘Fidel Castro’, opposing sounds emerged from relatives as well as from the Church. But without denouncing the ardent revolutionary spirit, the couple, who regularly goes to church, gave the name ‘Fidel’ to their son.

“I was with the CPM for 25 long years and was a fan of Castro. Fidel was born 11 years after the birth of our first child,” says Kennedy, who is not active in politics due to health issues. Fidel’s pet name is ‘Chimbu’.

ALSO READ: When former PM Jawaharlal Nehru helped Fidel Castro's 'tension disappeared'

“My relatives and friends asked me to change my son’s name. I refused to do so. I pacified them saying, “Fidel Castro is a Catholic name,” Kennedy remembers.

Chimbu inquired about Fidel Castro to his father when his name roused respect and curiosity among others. Now he is also a strong fan of the Cuban revolutionary.

VIEW GALLERY: Check out some rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years

Kennedy, who is working in the Kuttanallor Service Cooperative Bank, says Chimbu is showing leadership qualities at school. “He is interested in leading students’ activities in the school. So the teachers give special consideration to him,” says Kennedy. “I have a library with a collection of Left literature. Fidel is showing an inclination towards the Left ideology. My elder son Kelvin is also a strong CPM follower,” he says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fidel Castro Thrissur Fidel Castro
India Matters
Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Wasim Rizvi. (Photo | ANI)
Will build hospital on the 5-acre land: Shia Waqf Board on Ayodhya verdict
The job fair for the LGBTQ community was the first of its kind in the city. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
LGBTQ job fair draws accolades, opens up new career paths for community
Representational Image
RBI’s recent policy tweaks gives children their own bank accounts
Banaras Hindu University (File photo | PTI)
Amid BHU row, Belur college appoints Muslim teacher in Sanskrit department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karimpur Assembly constituency candidate Jay Prakash Majumdar (Photo | ANI)
West Bengal BJP candidate alleges assault by TMC workers
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
SC reserves order on Maharashtra floor test for November 26 after hearing all sides
Gallery
TAYLOR SWIFT: The 29-year-old Pop artist, Taylor Swift, surpassed Michael Jackson’s record of 24 awards as she won artist of the decade at AMAs 2019. (Photo | AP)
American Music Awards 2019: Taylor Swift breaks 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson's record and more
Today marks the third death anniversary of Fidel Castro. Here are some of the rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years. (File Photo | AFP)
Fidel Castro death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp