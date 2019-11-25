TNIE-IOC Summer Bonanza: Mega bumper prize to be presented today

Home States Kerala

The mega bumper prize of car is won by C Vinayakumar of Haripad, who filled petrol from Ashoka Fuels at Haripad.

KOCHI: The mega bumper and bumper prizes of Summer Bonanza ‘fill-and-win scheme’ organised by The New Indian Express (TNIE) in association with Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and IOC dealers will be distributed to winners at a function to be held at Ashoka Fuels, Haripad, Alappuzha, on Monday.

The mega bumper prize of car is won by C Vinayakumar of Haripad, who filled petrol from Ashoka Fuels at Haripad. The bumper prizes for winners from Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts will also be presented on Monday. The bumper prizes for winners from Palakkad and Thrissur have already been distributed. The Summer Bonanza was conducted for customers who fill petrol and diesel from IOC outlets. Electronic goods manufacturer Blue Star also partnered in the venture. Two-wheelers and three-wheelers filling petrol or diesel for an amount of Rs 250 and above were eligible to participate in the contest. 

It was also open to four-wheelers and other vehicles which fill petrol or diesel for Rs 1,000 and above. The winners were selected by drawing lots. 

