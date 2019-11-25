Home States Kerala

Youth Congress leaders don’t want organisational poll

To convince the high command, Youth Congress state president Dean Kuriakose, MP, and vice-president C R Mahesh will meet AICC leaders in New Delhi on Monday.

Congress flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The revamp of the state Youth Congress, which has been pending for seven years, is stuck again. 
The state leaders are of the view that organisational elections at this point of time would only worsen the internal feud and they seek the intervention of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi to take a final call. 

Following this stand, aspirants for top posts have not filed their nomination papers yet. The national leadership conducted a screening test for aspirants in Kochi last week. 
Meanwhile, a section of leaders approached the court against the election proceedings and obtained a stay.  Many party leaders feel the revamp at this stage will lead to further factional feud, which may affect the party’s prospects in the upcoming local body elections. 
Leaders like K Muraleedharan have already said the hasty revamp of KPCC will once again intensify factionalism in the party state unit.

“The ongoing election process will not help the organisation in any way. It would only catalyse the ongoing factionalism. If election is held now, the infighting in the party will come to the open and the same will continue for years after the election. At this juncture, the Youth Congress revamp should be undertaken with a consensus of all factions. The present election would only help the national leadership in garnering nomination fees from the aspirants,” said a Youth Congress leader.

