Moral policing: Cases registered against four youths in Wayanad

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: An FIR has been filed at the Meenangadi police station against four youths in an alleged moral policing incident. A group of four men attacked 34-year-old Vageri native Satyaprasad around 9.30 pm on Saturday, November 23. Meenangadi poilice took the statement from the victim who was admitted to DM WIMS Medical College, Kalpetta.

As per the FIR, Satyaprasad was called to the house of a woman in the night. On his way, he was apprehended by Appu, Vibi, Mani and Shiju around 9.30 pm and assaulted. He suffered severe blows on his face. The youths beat him using sticks. IPC Sections 341, 323 and 324 have been slapped on the four accused. No arrests have been made yet.