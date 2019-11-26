Payment of pension not a charity, says Kerala HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has observed that the government is not doing any charity by paying pension to retired employees. “Payment of pension is nothing but a deferred payment of salary for the work done by the employees,” a Division Bench of the High Court said.The court issued the order while rejecting a petition filed by GCDA Employees Pension Fund Trust, Kochi, seeking to review its order dismissing the petition challenging the decision of Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, Kochi Bench. The tribunal had declined the plea to register the trust as a charitable trust.

The trust was formed by the GCDA under a state enactment for providing pension to its employees. The tribunal opined that the trust established by the GCDA for paying pension to its employees cannot be a charitable activity. The pension was paid due to the statutory obligation as per service rules. Hence, it cannot be construed as a public utility as contended by the trust.

Hence, the tribunal held that the trust was not entitled to registration under Section 12AA of the Income Tax Act, as a charitable trust. Challenging the decision, the trust approached the High Court.The bench noted that the objective of the trust is to pay pension to the employees of the GCDA or their dependants from a corpus of funds collected from the beneficiaries themselves.

The bench observed that pension is a social security measure, consistent with socio-economic requirements, providing safeguards to the employees in their later years of life, who have shed their sweat and blood for their employer during long service. Hence, pension for retired employees of the GCDA is not a charity. Even if the entire contribution towards pension fund is paid by the GCDA, the object of the trust to establish a separate fund would not fall within the definition of charitable purpose, the court said.