Home States Kerala

Kerala Startup Mission ties up with German incubator

The agreement will facilitate the state’s startups to incubate at Mainstage and in the process get introduced to companies in Germany and other countries in the European Union.

Published: 26th November 2019 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 02:42 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Startup Mission
By Express News Service

KOCHI:  In a move that will facilitate the state’s nascent startups gain smooth access to the European market, the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM)  has tied-up with leading German incubator Mainstage. KSUM’s CEO Saji Gopinath signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the CEO of Frankfurt-based Mainstage Swen Wegner, to foster companies in embryonic stage, at a function held last week. Kerala Electronics and IT secretary M Sivasankar was present on the occasion.

The agreement will facilitate the state’s startups to incubate at Mainstage and in the process get introduced to companies in Germany and other countries in the European Union. This will also enable them to get into commercial deals with suitable firms in the continent. Mainstage will shortly list the startups that will benefit from the pact and publish their names on their website: www.mainstage-incubator.com.

“The pact will enable the startups to go for high-quality products that are in demand in Europe. KSUM’s products have largely been world-class. This MoU will further help our startups develop business relations with European firms and supply products of their specification,” said Saji Gopinath.

Swen Wegner said, “Kerala’s startups come up with products of international standards. Only thing they require is a proper channel to market them abroad. Mainstage will handhold the startups and groom them in ways that make them visible across the market  Europe.” Startups that are into space technology have a guaranteed future in Europe. Mainstage will soon conduct a workshop in the state to enable KSUM firms to benefit from the bilateral agreement, added Wegner.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
startups Kerala startups Kerala Startup Mission Saji Gopinath M Sivasankar LDF government
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Victim Sohini Saxena was employed with TCS in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)
RTC bus mows down 30-year-old TCS woman staffer in Hyderabad
Congress leader prithviraj Chavan, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Shiv Sena MP Gajanan kirtikar addresses media at Supreme Court of India in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Fadnavis-Ajit vs NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena: Floor test on November 26
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp