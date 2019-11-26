Kerala Startup Mission ties up with German incubator

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a move that will facilitate the state’s nascent startups gain smooth access to the European market, the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has tied-up with leading German incubator Mainstage. KSUM’s CEO Saji Gopinath signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the CEO of Frankfurt-based Mainstage Swen Wegner, to foster companies in embryonic stage, at a function held last week. Kerala Electronics and IT secretary M Sivasankar was present on the occasion.

The agreement will facilitate the state’s startups to incubate at Mainstage and in the process get introduced to companies in Germany and other countries in the European Union. This will also enable them to get into commercial deals with suitable firms in the continent. Mainstage will shortly list the startups that will benefit from the pact and publish their names on their website: www.mainstage-incubator.com.

“The pact will enable the startups to go for high-quality products that are in demand in Europe. KSUM’s products have largely been world-class. This MoU will further help our startups develop business relations with European firms and supply products of their specification,” said Saji Gopinath.

Swen Wegner said, “Kerala’s startups come up with products of international standards. Only thing they require is a proper channel to market them abroad. Mainstage will handhold the startups and groom them in ways that make them visible across the market Europe.” Startups that are into space technology have a guaranteed future in Europe. Mainstage will soon conduct a workshop in the state to enable KSUM firms to benefit from the bilateral agreement, added Wegner.