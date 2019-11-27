Japanese company Nitta Gelatin to invest Rs 200 crore more in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nitta Gelatin, a Japanese company which made an investment in the state, has announced that it would make a fresh investment of S200 crore.

The announcement was made by company director Hiroshi Nitta during an investment seminar organised by the state government and Osaka Chamber of Commerce in connection with the visit of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Japan.

Hailing the investment climate in Kerala, Nitta said his father made the right decision by choosing the state. His decision made sense logistically, said Nitta. The Japanese company and Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation Ltd jointly started operation to make gelatin and collagen peptide products in 1975.

The chief minister spoke about the areas of investment in the state. He suggested manufacturing, business infrastructure, marketing hub, tourism, information technology, bio technology, knowledge-based industries, health and agri-based industries as potential industries to invest in the state.

The investment-friendly climate in the state received appreciation in the seminar. Managing director of Frasco Advanced Technology Tohru Yasuda said his company invested in Kerala due to high quality human resource availability in the state. “Quality human resource is important to make a presence domestically and globally. Kerala is way ahead in this terms,” he said.

Principal Secretary of Industries Department K Ellangovan said eight Japanese companies evinced interest in investing in Kerala after hearing words of Nitta in the seminar. He made a presentation on the investment potential in the state.