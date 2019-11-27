Japan's Osaka varsity to offer PG courses for Kerala University students

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The post-graduate students of Kerala University will soon be able to take up sandwich courses for getting credits for various subjects from Osaka University of Japan. The decision was taken at a meeting held by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who is on an official visit to Japan with Genta Kawahara, executive vice-president (Global Engagement and Student Support) of Osaka University, on its Suita campus.

The chief minister in a Facebook post said Osaka University was considering academic collaboration in various sectors. “Sandwich courses which enable transfer of credits, will be the first step in this direction,” he said.

Kawahara suggested research collaboration in natural polymer, bio-plastic, bio-composites and polymer nano composites. He also mooted joint projects in ship technology and marine science. The CM sought the setting up of a centre of excellence between Osaka University and Mahatma Gandhi University. Social science, development studies, economics and migration studies are some of the areas suggested for collaboration.