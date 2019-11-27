Kanakamala IS case: NIA court awards 14 years of rigorous imprisonment to key accused

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The NIA Court in Kochi on Wednesday awarded 14 years' of rigorous imprisonment to the first accused in Kanakamala Islamic State case in which a group named 'Ansarul Khilafah-Kerala' conspired to conduct terror attack in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. One of the accused who was sentenced for three years of rigorous imprisonment will be released as he has already completed the jail term after his arrest in October 2016.

The court earlier on Monday found Manseed, Swalih, Rashid Ali, Ramshad N K, Safvan, Moinudheen guilty and acquitted Jasim NK in the case.

he accused were arrested when the NIA officers raided Kanakamala in Kannur district following information from the agency's headquarters in Delhi and arrested five persons who assembled there on October 2, 2016. NIA said the accused persons formed Telegram groups where they discussed the IS ideology, plotted attacks against jews, RSS leaders, BJP leaders, Judges, and Police officers.

"It is disheartening that some of the convicts arrogate themselves to the merchants of death for flourishing their perverted ideas in this land of literature and secularism. It is often said that sunlight is the best disinfectant. Let us hope that sunlight will also instill sanity to these young men, who mistook the sacred religious sanctions for a call for the crime. Lets us also hope, one day they will realise that mankind evolved thousands of centuries ago, whereas our religions the last few millennia," Judge P Krishna Kumar observed.

Manseed alias Omar Al Hindi, 33, of Chockli, Kannur has been sentenced to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 15000 after he found guilty under section UAPA sections-17 (raising fund for the terrorist act), 18(conspiracy), 18(b) (recruiting any person fro terrorist act), 38(membership of a terrorist organisation), 39(support given to terrorist organisation) and 40( raising fund for a terrorist organisation).

Swalih Mohammed alias Abu Hasna, 29, of Chelad, Thrissur was sentenced to undergo 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 1500 under the same charges. Rashid Ali alias Abu Basheer, 27, of Coimbatore to face seven years of rigorous imprisonment and fine of Rs 15,000.

Ramshad NK alias Amu, 27, of Kuttiadi, Kozhikode was sentenced to undergo three years of rigorous imprisonment and Rs 25,000 fine. Safvan alias Abu Rayan, 33, of Tirur, Malappuram to undergo eight years of rigorous imprisonment and Rs 10,000 fine. Moinudheen PK alias Ibnu Abdulla, 28 of Kanhangad, Kasargod to undergo rigorous imprisonment for three years and Rs 50,000 fine.

Ramshad NK who is a cousin brother of Jasim NK was acquitted by the court and was ordered an immediate release. Moinudheen will be released in February 2020 after completing his jail term.

The court also appreciated the investigation officer and NIA DSP Shoukat Ali for fair investigation in the case.

"This is a case in which it is found that all convicts had orchestrated a plant to support Islamic State (IS), a terrorist outfit. It is almost an inviolable rule that in such cases while awarding sentence, a sympathetic approach is out of place. The sentence has to be imposed by giving more emphasis on the aspect of social security, rather than individual liberty," The court observed.