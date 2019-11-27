Kerala Feeds Limited to market layer feeds for poultry 

Home States Kerala

The feed, being unveiled as part of product diversification of KFL, will hit the market by mid-December.

Image used for representational purpose (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala Feeds Limited (KFL), the government-owned livestock feed producer, is all set to market its nutrient-rich layer feed for chicken raised by households and farms at affordable prices. The layer feed, made of wholesome ingredients, is meant for consumption by various country breeds of chicken, other than broiler chicken that is bred and raised specifically for meat production. 

The feed, being unveiled as part of product diversification of KFL, will hit the market by mid-December. It will address the long-felt absence of chicken feed in the market for country breeds, which is a critical component in stepping up the domestic egg production.

The product from KFL, which processes and markets high-quality feed for cattle and other livestock breeds at affordable prices, will be a boon for household raisers.

