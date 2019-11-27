KSEB contract driver drowns in Periyar

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Chellanam resident drowned in the Periyar at Panamkuzhi Kadavu near Panieli Poru, a tourist destination in the district.

The deceased was Joseph K A, 40, who was a contract driver with KSEB.

According to Kuruppampady police, Joseph and his colleagues visited the place for a pleasure trip in the evening. “Joseph and a friend were bathing in the river when Joseph has washed away around 3.30pm. There were deep trenches in the river. The spot where Joseph drowned had a depth of over 12 feet. Though his friends searched for him, he could not be traced. The body was fished out with the help of Fire and Rescue Services personnel and local residents,” a police officer said.

Due to strong currents, it took nearly an hour for locating the body, which was taken to Perumbavoor Taluk Hospital for inquest proceedings and postmortem examination. The body was handed over to his relatives in the evening.