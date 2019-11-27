KSRTC pays salary, staff  end strike

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSRTC completed the distribution salary to its 31,000 employees for the month of October on Tuesday. The cash-strapped corporation managed to find money from its collection. “We have delayed some of the expenses on the assurance that the government would provide Rs 5 crore shortly,” said an officer.

KSRTC required Rs 81 crore for paying salaries. There was a shortage of Rs 18 crore. The government has been paying Rs 20 crore every month to meet the revenue-expense gap.

KSRTC employees have been protesting against the delay at various depots. On receiving the salary, AITUC-affiliated Kerala State Road Transport Employees Union stopped its 18-day hunger strike on Tuesday.

Builder let out on bail

KOCHI: The Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court on Tuesday granted bail to a builder who was accused in the Maradu apartment case. The bail was granted to Paul Raj, managing director of Alfa Ventures Pvt Ltd, which constructed the twin towers of Alfa Serene.

He had surrendered after the Crime Branch launched a probe over irregularities in the construction of apartments which the Supreme Court ordered to be demolished. The bail was granted on conditions of presenting a bond of `1 lakh and solvent sureties. He was asked to surrender his passport.

The court also granted bail to former Maradu panchayat junior superintendent P E Joseph who is also an accused in the case.