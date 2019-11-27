Meet Sreelekshmi BS, the only Malayali in World Cup-winning Indian Roll Ball team 

Ramu R By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Indian women’s team came second in the Roll Ball World Cup which concluded at the ICF indoor stadium in Perambur, Tamil Nadu, on November 20. The team overcame the likes of China, Bangladesh and Egypt to reach the final in which they lost to Kenya by a one-goal margin. Twenty-eight countries had participated in the five-day-long tournament.

Playing in the World Cup was Sreelekshmi BS, the only Malayali player in the squad who hails from the capital. She was warmly received by her collegemates and faculty at the National College of Arts and Science upon her arrival in the city.

The World Cup was also a new experience for Kanmani Somasundaram who hails from Dindigul in Tamil Nadu. “This is my first time in an international tournament. We had a separate coach and a team manager,” said Kanmani. She said the skills and capabilities of the players were assessed by the coaches during the national camp before the tournament.

The team played practice matches against the men’s team to improve their game. “We also played mixed games in which players from both the men’s and women’s teams participated,’’ said Kanmani.

She and her teammate Susmitha Subramanium had started playing roll ball at the Chinnalapatti Rajan indoor stadium in Dindigul. The World Cup was an eye-opener for the two girls in terms of the preparations required before a game. “Earlier, I used to get more injuries since I didn’t do warmups before skating. But now I do it regularly,” said Kanmani.

The girls credit their coach Chethan Bhandwalkar and Mohini Anand Yadav, fitness trainer and Chef De Mission of the team for the team’s success. “The coaching and fitness regimes were focused on enhancing our strength, speed and endurance,” said Mohini. Now the players are hoping their sport will be included in the Olympics. “We are dreaming of playing at the Olympics,” said Kanmani.