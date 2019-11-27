Home States Kerala

MVD to wet-lease vehicles for enforcement activities

Published: 27th November 2019 05:35 AM

Motor Vehicles Department officials checking documents of two-wheeler passengers. (File Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) will follow Kerala State Road Transport (KSRTC) model and will take vehicles on lease for enforcement activities in the state. The department is planning to procure 65 SUV-type vehicles for road safety enforcement squad as part of Safe Kerala Project.

The MVD is looking to procure these vehicles under wet lease agreement. “On an experimental basis, we would be taking vehicles on lease. Usually buying a new vehicle and altering it for enforcement activities requires more fund. Under wet lease agreement, the lessor will also provide a driver for the enforcement vehicles,” an official said.

The vehicle taken on lease will be fitted with speed radars, GPS system for enforcement activities. “Only SUV vehicles which are used for less than 2 years and not covered more than 5,000 km will be taken on lease basis. The lease term will be for three years. We have invited tenders,” an officer said.
Safe Kerala Project was formed to reduce fatal road accidents by enhancing enforcement activities. As many as 260 Assistant Motor Vehicles Inspectors were recruited as part of the project. More than 80 enforcement squads were formed across the state with dedicated Central Control Room and district level offices. 

