National Highway expansion: Mandir, masjid find common cause in Kerala  

Amiya Meethal By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Prompted by common cause, an ancient temple and a centuries-old mosque have come together against NH widening which threatens to usurp their premises. In the case of the mosque, the entire structure will vanish from the map if indeed the widening work takes place as originally planned.

And the Narasimha Parthasarathy temple at Thiruvangur and Muhiyudheen Juma Masjid, Vettilappara have set up a 100-member jumbo committee, which has decided to organise a protection shield in early December demanding realignment of NH 66 widening.

The temple and mosque are situated within 300 m of each other and the current alignment of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to widen the NH to 45 m will result in 18 cents of land belonging to the temple being shaved off while the entire mosque will have to be razed.

"The temple has been around for over 1,000 years. The proposed alignment passes through the foundation of the flagstaff, besides usurping the entrance.

Two dwarapalakas installed on either side of the entrance has archae0logical value. No temple can allow entry from any direction other than the front side," said U K Raghavan, chairman, mandir-masjid action committee.

Raghavan suggests a way out. “If land is acquired on the opposite side, not only will it be feasible but the temple and masjid can be saved,” he said.

The temple and masjid committees had approached the NHAI, district collector and revenue department separately with alternative suggestions but to no avail.

Land acquisition in final stages

Mujeeb K K, member. mosque committee, said around 100 Muslim households in the area offer prayers at the Sunni masjid.

“The madrassa functioning on the premises of the mosque will also be lost. The mosque goes back several centuries and it is heart-wrenching to loss the kabrastan (burial ground) where our ancestors have been laid to rest in everlasting peace,” he said.

Interestingly, the temple and mosque had joined hands for the same cause in 2017. The immediate trigger for the joint protest now is the recent visit by the authorities concerned when it was revealed that there will be no change in the present alignment.

A revenue official (Land Acquisition-NH) said the chances of effecting a change to the original alignment is pretty remote now.