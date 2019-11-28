Kerala activist alleges molestation on board Kallada bus, accused arrested

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: A gender rights activist was allegedly molested by a 23-year-old while she was traveling to Kasaragod in a Kallada Travels bus in the early morning on Wednesday. The 29-year-old immediately reacted to the assault and insisted that the bus be taken to the nearby police station to file a complaint against the youngster.

Later, the bus plying from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod was taken to the Kottakkal police station with all the passengers on the bus and the survivor filed a written complaint at the station at around 2.30 am.

Based on the complaint, the police took the youngster into custody. The arrested is identified as Abdurahiman Munavar Ali, son of Moideen, a native of Kasaragod. According to the police, Munavar Ali boarded the bus from Kollam and the woman boarded the bus from Aluva. While travelling, Munavar who was resting on the upper berth of the bus allegedly molested the woman who was sleeping on the opposite berth. After she came to know about the abuse, she immediately woke up confronted Munavar about his misbehaviour.

She also live-telecasted the incidents on the bus through a social media platform. In the video, she was seen questioning the youngster about the alleged misbehaviour and asking the bus employees to take the bus to the nearby police station.

The youngster was also seen denying the charges by the woman and begging her not to file a complaint at the police station. The 23-year-old even offered that he would get down and take another bus to reach his destination. However, the bus driver took the bus to the police station as instructed by the woman.

Kottakkal Sub-Inspector, Riyas Chakeri said a case was filed against the youngster as per the complaint of the woman. "The boy denied the charges and he said he was trying to close the curtains of the berth of the woman. More details of the case can only be revealed after completing the investigation into the case," Riyas said.

In the live video, the activist said: "I reacted to the assault to ensure that no other woman faces similar abuses in the future." This is not the first incident of sexual assault against women in Kallada buses. Last June, a Tamil Nadu native was allegedly attacked in an inter-state bus service operated by Suresh Kallada Tours and Travels in Kerala.