Home States Kerala

Kerala activist alleges molestation on board Kallada bus, accused arrested

The woman alleged that she was touched inappropriately by a 23-year-old co-passenger in her sleep. She confronted him and posted the incident on social media.

Published: 28th November 2019 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

Kallada bus

The survivor insisted that the Kallada Travels bus be taken to a nearby police station where she can file a complaint against the accused. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: A gender rights activist was allegedly molested by a 23-year-old while she was traveling to Kasaragod in a Kallada Travels bus in the early morning on Wednesday. The 29-year-old immediately reacted to the assault and insisted that the bus be taken to the nearby police station to file a complaint against the youngster.

Later, the bus plying from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod was taken to the Kottakkal police station with all the passengers on the bus and the survivor filed a written complaint at the station at around 2.30 am.

Based on the complaint, the police took the youngster into custody. The arrested is identified as Abdurahiman Munavar Ali, son of Moideen, a native of Kasaragod. According to the police, Munavar Ali boarded the bus from Kollam and the woman boarded the bus from Aluva. While travelling, Munavar who was resting on the upper berth of the bus allegedly molested the woman who was sleeping on the opposite berth. After she came to know about the abuse, she immediately woke up confronted Munavar about his misbehaviour.

WATCH | Two staffers of Kallada travels arrested for assaulting passengers on board

She also live-telecasted the incidents on the bus through a social media platform. In the video, she was seen questioning the youngster about the alleged misbehaviour and asking the bus employees to take the bus to the nearby police station.

The youngster was also seen denying the charges by the woman and begging her not to file a complaint at the police station. The 23-year-old even offered that he would get down and take another bus to reach his destination. However, the bus driver took the bus to the police station as instructed by the woman.

Kottakkal Sub-Inspector, Riyas Chakeri said a case was filed against the youngster as per the complaint of the woman. "The boy denied the charges and he said he was trying to close the curtains of the berth of the woman. More details of the case can only be revealed after completing the investigation into the case," Riyas said.

In the live video, the activist said: "I reacted to the assault to ensure that no other woman faces similar abuses in the future." This is not the first incident of sexual assault against women in Kallada buses. Last June, a Tamil Nadu native was allegedly attacked in an inter-state bus service operated by Suresh Kallada Tours and Travels in Kerala.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala molestation case Kallada Travels bus
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Pragya Thakur. | (File | PTI)
Opposition demands action against Pragya Thakur for calling Gandhi's assassin 'deshbhakt'
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Gallery
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi Thackeray presents a bouquet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray's Sonia meet to Supriya's warm hug to Ajit Pawar: 10 photos from Maharashtra you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp